Does it concern you that our tax dollars are going toward school vouchers that can be used with no accountability?

Our legislators are proposing mandates that public schools should post instructional materials and teacher lessons online. One legislator is trying to pass a bill to have the Constitution in every classroom, along with the American flag. I wonder if she realizes that the13th amendment, ratified on December 6, 1865 abolished slavery. The 19th amendment ratified on August 18, 1920 granted women the right to vote. Think of the history lessons that could be taught just by reading the Constitution.

What I want to know is what will these private schools be teaching to deserve my tax dollars. Will they be teaching documented history or will they be teaching their religious beliefs?

The same accountability being imposed on public schools need to be imposed on private schools getting tax dollars!

Donna Pierce

Northeast side