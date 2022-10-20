 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School Board Election - CFSD

For 39 years, I have lived in the Catalina Foothills School District and seen firsthand the success of our superb school district. Students graduate with diverse skills. Critically, our students have high academic achievement with CFSD consistently testing among the top districts in Arizona. The students are offered AP and JTED classes, music, art, theatre, marching band, and a wide range of sports.

I gladly pay my school district taxes because our school board members are consistently experienced, with no agenda except to spend our taxpayer dollars wisely while providing an excellent, broad education to our students.

This election we should vote for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert. They have been involved in our school district for many years. I recently had the opportunity to speak with them. They answered all questions openly and in detail, continuing the confidence I have in our school board members.

Katherine Jacobson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

