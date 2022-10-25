Letter: School Board Elections

Purple for Parents is a Far Right Organization linked to the Patriot Movement Arizona. They are a counter movement against Red for Ed.

In Arizona Purple for Parents has verbally attacked school board members and disparaged public school teachers.

Purple for Parents has endorsed school board members in many school districts throughout our state.

I will NOT vote for any school board candidates with an endorsement from the P4P group in concern that those candidates support radical ideas that will disrupt standard educational norms.

My family, which lives in Amphi and Marana school districts are supporting:

Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec for Amphi School Board and

Abbie Hlavacek and Kathryn Mikronis for Marana School Board. Learn more: www.cebv.us/2022-ballot

Dorita Brady, parent but never purple, Catalina

