Letter: School Buildings Opening?
"But nothing about college football in 2020 is certain. What is troubling is that the closer it gets to August training camps, the more unrealistic college football in 2020 seems." Substitute 'opening school buildings' for 'college football' in the above AzStar statement to see the predicament we're in. We should have a salvage mindset, to see what can be accomplished during the first semester of 2020-21. Limitations to the well-meaning efforts of front line professionals should be relaxed, suspended or ended. Let the unencumbered pros go to work for our kids to see what they can do.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

