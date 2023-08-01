Your Editorial item on school choice vouchers shows your distrust of parents to make sound choices for their children to have an opportunity to have a good education. You and the AZ Attorney General are acknowledging that many AZ public schools are failing their students in not teaching the basics and providing a meaningful education. The fear of a mass migration to parochial and private schools is very telling. It is an acknowledgement that the grass may be greener on the other side. Horne is focused on trying to make the public schools as good as possible, but he is being opposed every step of the way by teachers' unions (not necessarily all the teachers), the Governor and the Attorney General. An interesting cabal. Your paper should be focused on getting the best education possible for the children within your distribution area, not supporting Woke politics. Why can't you support Horne's drive to get back to basics? Good schools don't lose students.