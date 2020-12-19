Letter: School civics and school health failing

Resistance to virus measures today is a sure-fire sign of the failure of our schools to teach both citizenship and health. These once important parts of the curriculum are now dead letters in the school alphabet.
Knowledge studies and funding statistics back-up this reality. Schools need to get back to the fundamentals of sound social instruction.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
