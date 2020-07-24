Letter: school closings
Letter: school closings

Editor

I called Governor Ducey's public number to ask him not to open K-12 school classroom this semester; it is dangerous for the Children, teachers and staff. After a half hour wait and two transfers an answering machine informed me the Staffer I was transferred too had an answering machine that "had not been set up." "Please try again later"

I've been elected to two different School Boards and never experienced such incompetence from any public office let alone from Governor Ducey's Office.

Thank you

victor Fontes

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

