Letter: School Closures: Online Education?

"More than 88,000 Arizonans filed for unemployment last week amid coronavirus closures"; (ADS, 3/31/20). This does not include Teachers/Administrators in the Arizona Public School/University System. They will continue to receive their salaries notwithstanding school closures.
Are they still working; using online educational opportunities provided by the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Board of Regents, including computers for Student use?
Francis Saitta
Downtown
