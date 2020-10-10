 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: School leaders must give teachers permission to put themselves first.
View Comments

Letter: School leaders must give teachers permission to put themselves first.

When I was principal of Grijalva Elementary School (2014-2018), the air conditioning would break in at least half the building every August. Our fifth grade students’ classrooms were trailers that have no running water.

Now, teachers in TUSD will likely be expected to risk contracting a deadly virus to teach both in-person and online, using technology that no one trained them to use even when it was evident that school would begin remotely. This is untenable and unreasonable to ask.

In the best circumstances, teaching is complex, challenging work. Right now, the size and shape of what teachers are being asked to do is unconscionable. Unless Tucson is ready to accept the complete breakdown of our teaching staff, school leaders must protect the physical and emotional health of our teachers.

Timothy (Tim) Grivois-Shah, Ed.D.

Educator and Consultant

Tim Grivois-Shah, Ed.D.

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News