Letter: School leaders must give teachers permission to put themselves first.

When I was principal of Grijalva Elementary School (2014-2018), the air conditioning would break in at least half the building every August. Our fifth grade students’ classrooms were trailers that have no running water.
Now, teachers in TUSD will likely be expected to risk contracting a deadly virus to teach both in-person and online, using technology that no one trained them to use even when it was evident that school would begin remotely. This is untenable and unreasonable to ask.
In the best circumstances, teaching is complex, challenging work. Right now, the size and shape of what teachers are being asked to do is unconscionable. Unless Tucson is ready to accept the complete breakdown of our teaching staff, school leaders must protect the physical and emotional health of our teachers.
Timothy (Tim) Grivois-Shah, Ed.D.
Educator and Consultant
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
