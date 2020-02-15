Letter: School Lunch Shame

Re: the Feb. 13 article "TUSD caps meal charges to avoid debt that could reach$1M."
As a citizen of one of the wealthiest countries on this planet, I am shocked and dismayed by many things these days. But the idea that we could possibly deny school children free and nutritious lunches is shameful. We then go on to publicly shame them with an inferior lunch and a debt that follows them through their school years. It is clear that our children are not our priority. We should be better than this, can be better than this. But will we?
Gail George
East side
