Letter: School meals - ending childhood hunger

TUSD caps meal charges? I wonder, does the book keeping and collection exceed the cost of recovering funds from unpaid meals? What about financial stigmatization of children? Public school is free, meals need to be free, too
Childhood hunger is real, real in Tucson, real in America. We can end childhood hunger in this land of ours by expanding and simplify four food programs including school meals. In schools, serve all meals free of charge. With WIC, Women, Infant and Childhood Supplemental Food Program, need be fully funded, remove eligibility limitations and serve all children under 6 years of age. Head Start not only provides early education but also, good food and it too needs to be opened to all children. And SNAP, aka, food Stamps, of which most of the food goes to children needs to simplify the application process to be no more difficult than 1040EZ Income Tax Return.
We must do this for our all children.
Charles (Punch) Woods, retired Executive Director of the Community Food Bank
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.