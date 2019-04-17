I was interested in politics and world events even before I elected to major in Political Science at Northwestern University. I first saw Ms. Amanpour when she was reporting near a war zone in the Mideast at which time she made an impression on some influential person or persons who made the decision to allot her more prominence on American television. Amanpor is not a journalist. She is a propagandist. I am an avid reader and am extremely selective where I get my news from.
CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC and the Star are not trustworthy sources for factual news reporting.
Jim Patrick
Northwest side
