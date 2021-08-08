 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: School Opening
View Comments

Letter: School Opening

  • Comments

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks for children in schools. I have three grandchildren returning to school who are not old enough yet for the vaccine. They are vulnerable to the contagious and lethal Delta variant which is responsible for the current "Children's Pandemic" erupting among us. Thanks also and especially to all the teachers and school personnel working to keep my grandkids safe.

Cheryl Lockhart, Retired teacher

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News