Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks for children in schools. I have three grandchildren returning to school who are not old enough yet for the vaccine. They are vulnerable to the contagious and lethal Delta variant which is responsible for the current "Children's Pandemic" erupting among us. Thanks also and especially to all the teachers and school personnel working to keep my grandkids safe.
Cheryl Lockhart, Retired teacher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.