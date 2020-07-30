You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: School Opening
View Comments

Letter: School Opening

I get that children need to be in school, but at what price. When all this covid started in March it wasn't has bad as it is now yet school will be opening. Where's the logic in that? Kids get sick too and God forbid they contract this horrible virus and take it home to theirs parents, siblings and even grandparents. What about teaches and staff? Seems like no one is thinking about them. Try and social distance 1st. and 2nd. even 3rd. graders. Governor Ducey is telling people to stay home then this should include teachers and students. Reopen in October. Maybe by then this will have died down. If not come flu season schools will close again.

Elaine Moreno

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News