Letter: School Opening

I get that children need to be in school, but at what price. When all this covid started in March it wasn't has bad as it is now yet school will be opening. Where's the logic in that? Kids get sick too and God forbid they contract this horrible virus and take it home to theirs parents, siblings and even grandparents. What about teaches and staff? Seems like no one is thinking about them. Try and social distance 1st. and 2nd. even 3rd. graders. Governor Ducey is telling people to stay home then this should include teachers and students. Reopen in October. Maybe by then this will have died down. If not come flu season schools will close again.
Elaine Moreno
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!