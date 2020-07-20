Letter: School opening

Now that Arizona has foolishly prioritized bars and restaurants too early and now tops the Covid outbreak list, can we acknowledge the sheer stupidity of such actions based on ignorance, hubris and misunderstanding of how a society functions.
Instead of worrying about our entertainment options, the real priority is how to get our kids back to school safely. That takes thoughtful coordination and additional funding on a state and national level. Schools need a stimulus package much like one that Congress recently passed for businesses. It also requires getting our case count down, which takes an effort by every person to social distance and wear a mask. We are in this together.
We need leadership too, on both the national and state level. But that is not going to happen with this president who should resign in disgrace for the terrible job he has done in this crisis. Governor Ducey isn’t much better; he really messed this one up by following Trump’s lead.
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
