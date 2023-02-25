The fragmented educational system in Arizona is shameful. Since tax dollars are being given through vouchers to religious schools, home schooling, private and for profit schools, do they have to follow the same rules and regulations and requirements as public schools? There are all kinds of monitoring, and instructional stipulations put upon public schools and its teachers but what about other kinds of schools? As a taxpayer, I would want to know what they are teaching, and that they are made to follow the same rules? What if they practice policies that promote bigoted, non-inclusive, and intolerant ideas? Are we just handing out money to these schools with no accountability? What kind of excellence is that? Are their teachers required to be educated with college degrees and licensed/accredited? Can they be exclusive in who they accept? What about lower income students? I would like to have these questions answered.