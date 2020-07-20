Letter: School reopening

Schools must open in a safe and responsible manner. However, no risk factor can be assigned; no probability is assigned to "safe" or "responsible".
Throughout the pandemic we see decisions that rely on politically driven data mining, and anecdotal evidence coupled with “gut feeling”.
The result: decisions that had to be undone, with declining trust in those that make them.
Before reopening schools we need a published risk assessment that documents things like:
1) Ventilation systems, 2) Measures to minimize sending the virus home with the students, 3) Protection of teachers and staff.
Involvement of the Teacher’s Union is highly recommended since they will be risking their lives.
Yes, children are harmed by not going to school. Let’s not increase the harm if a loved one dies and they realize they are even indirectly at fault.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
