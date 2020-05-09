Letter: school teachers

In my 21 years of teaching, from pre-school through University, I have learned a few things that I bet home schooling parents are learning now. To “teach” everything you would like a child to learn is not easy. It takes patience, intelligence, some love, and a lot of time. Picture this happening in a classroom with 28 kids of scattered abilities and interests. What do you think a person who makes this happen is worth? My hope is that COVID-19 leads voters to remember to significantly increase teacher’s salaries.
Judith Billings, Ph.D.
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!