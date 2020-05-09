Letter: school teachers
View Comments

Letter: school teachers

In my 21 years of teaching, from pre-school through University, I have learned a few things that I bet home schooling parents are learning now. To “teach” everything you would like a child to learn is not easy. It takes patience, intelligence, some love, and a lot of time. Picture this happening in a classroom with 28 kids of scattered abilities and interests. What do you think a person who makes this happen is worth? My hope is that COVID-19 leads voters to remember to significantly increase teacher’s salaries.

Judith Billings, Ph.D.

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Local-issues

Letter: masks

A shout out to companies that provide cloth masks to their employees. StrongBuilt Plumbing, and Air came to my house to do an estimate for AC.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News