Letter: School voucher

Re: the Aug. 24 letter "Vouchers explained."

To respond to the letter writer. It does take money away from public schools because fixed expenses (maintenance, utilities, taxes etc.) remain the same but taxpayer dollars from one or many students is far less. As far as rich students goes, the private schools can accept or not any student. Therefore a private school accepts those students who parents can donate and enrich the school. The students not accepted have to attend a poorly underfunded public school. Yes this results in poor test results from our public schools who do not have the resources of the private schools. That discourages companies from locating here which in turn damages our economy.

Jim Barnes

South side

Catch the latest in Opinion

