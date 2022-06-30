 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School Vouchers for the Rich!

Reg.: Vouchers for all students

The entire debate about vouchers for private schools and parents’ choices is predicated on a fundamentally flawed concept of education embraced by those who think only of their kids’ achievements and ignore the needs of our nation. First, taking away money from public schools does not improve them; second, supporting private schools with tax money is deeply unconstitutional undermining the separation of state and church; third, when parents claim that they know best what their children need to learn, they simply want them to be indoctrinated; fourth, the more educated our entire populace is, the better for society at large; fifth, racial and religious separation by means of private schools worsens all of our lives and creates new lower classes and hence social conflicts. More important, education serves to help children grow intellectually and socially and is not supposed to make them puppets according to their parent's wishes. The future needs critical thinkers, creative minds, socially and environmentally responsible individuals, not robots or slaves.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

