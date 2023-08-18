Letter: School Vouchers

Illiterate Dunderheads

I was surprised to discover that our public schools were graduating illiterate dunderheads per a letter by Loyal

M. Johnson, Jr., Oro Valley. I was interested in the definition of dunderheads and according to the Oxford English Dic.

it means a stupid person. I also looked up stupid. it means lacking in intelligence. So we now have illiterate people lacking in intelligence graduating from our public schools. Nonsense. Our public school system produces scholars who go on to the Ivy League and to our great public Universities. My own family is a perfect example. We've produced

three physicians in just two generations and three ivy Leaguers. There are many complex reasons for student failure in our public schools.We take everyone - the weak, the wounded and the sad. Yes we teach feelings. I have empathy for Mr Johnson as arrogance and ignorance are hard to overcome. Perhaps he might tutor or help some students to achieve greater things Jean McLain Foothills

