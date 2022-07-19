Letter: School Vouchers

Arizona now has the most progressive taxpayer-funded school voucher program in the country providing over $6,500/yr to all 1.1 million Arizona students. Certainly this is good news since poor families now have choices and are no longer economically locked into underperforming government schools, but Star letter writers overwhelming disagree, saying that this is a law that only benefits the wealthy.
Arizona spent $8,785 per pupil in 2020 and Tucson Unified School District inhales far more. Public schools say just give us more money and we will educate. I say give the other guys a chance to improve the academic performance of all our children with only voucher dollars.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.