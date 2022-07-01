Letter: School vouchers

I think someone ought to open a school for straight, LGBTQ, and atheist students and allow those students to use state vouchers to pay the tuition. Then we could see how many people would support using taxpayer money to support private schools. One other idea is to require private schools accepting voucher funds to allow those vouchers to pay for full tuition at those schools. That way, the vouchers would not be used just to help rich families pay for schools that they already can afford.