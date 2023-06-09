I do not vouch for vouchers. I do not wish to support well-off parents who are sending their children to private schools. The vouchers I am paying for provide $7572 for parents to send their children to a private high school. Just so you know, it costs $12,100 to send a child to Salpointe Catholic School and $20,550 every year to the Gregory School. People may not realize that these vouchers in any way provide for the full tuition at a private school. Many less well-off parents cannot afford private schools even with a voucher. Finally, I am well-off and chose to send my children to public schools so they could have a more diverse experience. My children are now well-off.