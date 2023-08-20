Letter: School Vouchers

This a letter to help people understand school vouchers. My daughter has recieved ESA for 3 years. She has autism and attendeds a special school for this. Without the scholorship we could not attend. When then Govenor Ducey opened this to all children it changed the game. It went from 12K to 50K children. I'm forever grateful to be able for my daughter to attend a school for her needs. Do all families need ESA? I don't know.