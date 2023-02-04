As I read about the conflicting views on school vouchers I think back to my education in Michigan in the 50’s and 60’s. I went to Catholic schools for 13 years that were subsidized by the individual parishes from donations. Our town had 6 Catholic, 1 Lutheran and 1 school for the deaf HS’s. No one thought about voucher to pay for this private education. All these teachers had to be certified by the state.

This brings me to the current situation. I am against the voucher system because there is no accountability by these private schools. These schools don’t need to have state certified teachers, no approval of their curriculum and no budget overview.

The lose of the money to the local school districts effectively reduces the money available for a quality education to the students.

Vouchers are subsidizing religious schools against the constitution.

James McLin

East side