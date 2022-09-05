 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School vouchers

Microcosms seldom fail to attract me and today’s article showcasing “what can possibly go wrong “ with “the best laid plans of mice and men” has given me heartburn all day. The school voucher system was intended to give perhaps under advantaged kids a chance to achieve their potential. However, apparently 75% of that money has been requested by families already having kids enrolled privately.

At best, this is lousy state government planning; or is it a transparent political boondoggle? Or, would someone be thought foolish to pass up an opportunity to save oneself $7000 bucks?

Reread first sentence.

Susan VonKersburg

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

