The 8/8/2023 letter entitled “Voucher Insanity” prompted me to do some research of my own. The average voucher in Arizona is reported as $7,200. The average private school cost is reported as $9,770 for Elementary Schools and $13,854 for High Schools. With the vouchers that leaves $2,570 or $6,654 for parents to pay for each enrolled child. With 42% of students attending schools that qualify for the free or reduced lunch program it is unrealistic to believe these families at or near the poverty level can afford these costs. Is it any wonder that the vast majority of the voucher money goes to families in the wealthiest zip codes? The claims of parental choice of schools for all seems to ring hollow when looking at the actual program.