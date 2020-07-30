Letter: School

There's an adage that goes, 'when in doubt, don't do it.' When in doubt, don't send kids to school. Continue their learning on line until it's safe to return. For those kids who rely on school for food, get them food. For those who rely on school for a safe haven, address that concern. Don't subject them, teachers, monitors and support staff to an unsafe environment. Operate instead on the premise, 'better safe, than sorry.'
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
