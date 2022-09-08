Letter: Schoolchildren Be Damned, There's Hay to be Made

As a former hydrologist, I read with interest the story (9-4-2022) on the Saudi alfalfa farm pumping free groundwater from State Trust land. A candidate running for Attorney General, Kris Mayes, says the farm lease (at $25/acre) may violate the state’s constitution by giving free benefits. Fact is, for decades, state leaders have avoided charging any kind of fee for on-site use of water extracted from State lands. I think it took a lawsuit to get them to charge mineral royalties, despite the Arizona’s “fiduciary” responsibility to use the leases to pay for K-12 education.