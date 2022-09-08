Letter: Schoolchildren Be Damned, There's Hay to be Made

As a former hydrologist, I read with interest the story (9-4-2022) on the Saudi alfalfa farm pumping free groundwater from State Trust land. A candidate running for Attorney General, Kris Mayes, says the farm lease (at $25/acre) may violate the state’s constitution by giving free benefits. Fact is, for decades, state leaders have avoided charging any kind of fee for on-site use of water extracted from State lands. I think it took a lawsuit to get them to charge mineral royalties, despite the Arizona’s “fiduciary” responsibility to use the leases to pay for K-12 education.
So bravo to Mayes for raising the issue, and let the debates begin. Good state leadership is central to solving the multiple crises (water, energy, land, and funding) comng at us.
Julia Fonseca
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.