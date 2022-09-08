 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Schoolchildren Be Damned, There's Hay to be Made

  • Comments

As a former hydrologist, I read with interest the story (9-4-2022) on the Saudi alfalfa farm pumping free groundwater from State Trust land. A candidate running for Attorney General, Kris Mayes, says the farm lease (at $25/acre) may violate the state’s constitution by giving free benefits. Fact is, for decades, state leaders have avoided charging any kind of fee for on-site use of water extracted from State lands. I think it took a lawsuit to get them to charge mineral royalties, despite the Arizona’s “fiduciary” responsibility to use the leases to pay for K-12 education.

So bravo to Mayes for raising the issue, and let the debates begin. Good state leadership is central to solving the multiple crises (water, energy, land, and funding) comng at us.

Julia Fonseca

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Letter: Vince Leach

Vince Leach lost twice; first he was rejected by the voters in his personally gerrymandered LD17, then he lost his legal case against his Repu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News