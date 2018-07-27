Re: the July 26 article "TUSD interested in schooling detained migrant kids."
A few weeks ago, I rang the front door buzzer of Southwest Key's detention facility on Oracle Road to offer my volunteer services to help educate detained children. I was met by a polite but aloof man, to whom I explained that I am a certified teacher, fluent in Spanish, with fingerprint clearance and a specialty in teaching English to immigrant students. I was given a number to call. I am sorry but not surprised that I never received a reply.
Any public school I know leaps at the chance of help from qualified volunteers, but Southwest Key is not like any public school. In fact, no one seems to know what kind of schooling is going on in there. Being a public school employee is often discouraging, but today I am proud of TUSD's Governing Board for taking a stand on behalf of detained children's wellbeing. Their unanimous vote reminded me of why I believe so strongly in public schools.
Meanwhile, I will continue to wait for that call.
Paula Cortes
Midtown
