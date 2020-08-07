You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: schools opening
In response to "statistics indicate schools should be reopened" Do you have family members that are teachers or children or grandkid that will be going to school? Arizona has a high rate of Covid-19. Teachers and students need to be protected. What happens when a teacher or student tests positive? Do you shut down the classroom or school? If a teacher gets sick who will replace them? A retired teacher( they are a high amount of substitute teachers) who is already vulnerable because of age. These and other questions need to be answered before we have in person school.

Lawrence Sheehy

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

