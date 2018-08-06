Re: the Aug. 3 article "Many students return to hot classrooms as air-conditioning problems plague TUSD."
Why weren't the a/c units checked in all schools before school started? Why are our children returning to school the first week of August, during the hottest and muggiest part of the year? Where is all the lottery money going when we were told at the time it materialized it would be put back into schools, roads, etc. Gov. Ducey do not blame the raise you finally gave teachers as a reason there is no money!
Cynthia Quinlan
Marana
