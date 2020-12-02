 Skip to main content
Letter: Schools
Letter: Schools

I have four grandchildren who attend elementary school in Tucson, all good students who have suffered both social and academic setbacks in the past year. That's why I was angered to read in Saturday's Star that Governor Ducey spent $400 million of federal coronavirus relief funds for "operations". Apparently, our governor prioritizes low state debt over our children's welfare. Arizona made a decision early to open bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, clothes shops as so-called "essential" services, and to keep our schools closed. By contrast, most of Europe decided to keep their schools open, and shut or limit adult entertainment and cosmetic services. They have found that it's fairly easy to keep infection low if children wear masks and socially distant. My grandchildren have lost so much this year, sacrificed to the governor's fiscal conservatism, and the citizens' petty selfishness. It's time to open the schools now.

Cheryl Lockhart

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

