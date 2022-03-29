 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schools
Re: the March 19 letter "Dual math tracks to decide careers."

A writer complained about the stereotyping that would occur with the potential new law creating two math paths for students. Obviously, the person hasn't spent much time in a classroom, recently. I became a substitute teacher in my retirement to occupy some time. Since I am an engineer, I focused on math and science. I found a significant number of students have little interest in higher math and science and refuse to even try. These students make it difficult for those that want to learn these subjects by disrupting the class. I am also aware that most career paths don't require this knowledge. So, I agree with the current legislators that have woken up to this fact, and are creating educational opportunities for teaching students valuable skills for a non-scientific career. The same approach should be used in the science category.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

