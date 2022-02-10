 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Scoliosis in kids
Letter: Scoliosis in kids

I was just reading your article about a school getting laptops for elementary school kids. There is a little girl in an oversize chair working on her laptop. No desk to rest it on nor chair to support her back. We see little kids wearing oversized, overloaded backpacks, kids slumped over, texting and playing games elsewhere. It's no wonder that by the time they get to highschool, they all have lousy posture and in some cases, scoliosis. Compare them with photos of teens in the 40's or 50's. Good posture, normal weight (that's another subject). Children need to be taught in elementary school how to properly support their spines and should be given exercises they can do all their lives to keep their backs strong. I'm not a doctor, but I took ballet as a teen and at 81, still incorporate barre work exercises that help my posture.

Fran Dorr

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

