Re: the July 8 article "Scooter brings joy, affection to seniors at Foothills facility."
Wonderful story! It was so uplifting to read a story like this in the newspaper. Please keep us updated with more articles about Scooter and her activities. Thank you, Carmen Duarte, for this little bit of joy to read. I live in Green Valley and have shared your article with a devotional from Joni Eareckson Tada who is a quadriplegic and has a worldwide ministry, speaker, mouth drawer, writer, singer. I have shared this article with members of my church in Amado and friends in Green Valley, too.
Cynthia Fletcher
Green Valley
