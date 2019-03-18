First it was bike sharing then Uber/Lyft across the world: Here come motorized scooters. 70+ USA cities permit these 5- 20 mph short trip vehicles. Scooters are safer/ easier to ride than bicycles, environmentally friendly, less intrusive than the smallest Smart Cars. Scooters are the next step to George Jetson's flying car.
San Diego business people scoot to work criss crossing its downtown. London scooters deliver MP's to the House of Commons; Seattle tourists scoot from the Space Needle to Pike Place. U Texas students glide from campus to Town Lake for lunch.
Tucson's officials will determine the value of allowing scooters. Hopefully they'll examine similar metro areas that utilize scooters, cull the best of their experience, and apply it to Tucson
Tucson regulated scooter companies will operate under rules and pay fees to ensure compliances (and maybe make a few dollars).
Groups of scooters stacked up on the facade of the Fox Theater, or Downtown Kitchen, or Maynard's mean they've brought commerce.! And, by the way....they're fun!!!
Baird Thompson
Foothills
