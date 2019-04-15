The controversy over whether or not to allow electric scooters to operate in Tucson's city center hadn't concerned me one way or the other but a weekend stay in downtown San Diego has converted me into a rabid opponent of their approval here. The scooters are everywhere you look. If you're not evading someone speeding down the sidewalk then you're stepping over ones that have been left wherever the riders decided to ditch them. My wife can confirm that I literally spent the whole weekend cursing the scooters and whoever had the idea to allow these ubiquitous monuments to laziness invade the city streets and especially the narrow boardwalk at the beach we went to which was now akin to stepping onto the track during the Indy 500. In the strongest possible terms, I would urge the city to NOT allow these machines to invade our downtown streets and sidewalks!
Louie Levinson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.