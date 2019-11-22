The City of Tucson, Bird & Razor have discriminated against any of us old-souls who refuse to be bullied by modern technology. I understand that a scooter rider must activate a mobile app or use a website to get the two-wheel conveyance to “move!” I don’t have either in my pocket or murse (think man-purse). So I can’t enjoy what others are doing on the streets and sidewalks near downtown. These 1,500 two-wheel transporters are an accident waiting-to- happen!
I see and them them whizzing down a sidewalk at night; at least they have a light on them. Are they supposed to be on sidewalks? Bicycles are prohibited, last is heard, on sidewalks. Oh, and those yellow TEP bicycles are gathering cobwebs now that there is a new way to break an arm or leg, falling off an electric scooter.
There is so much Construction and road repairs going on in Tucson, especially downtown, that is a wonder that no one has been severely injured or killed riding these once-upon-a-time child toys. I don’t know if there an age limit to ride a scooter. If a child has a credit card, he probably could activate one. There was another (third) way to get a scooter “going” and that was a Service Number! I have no idea what that means, and I guess I don’t care. I saw the rules of the road for the scooters in the Star several weeks ago but don’t remember the details. The NEW scooters are banned at the UArizona; that is their new name of course. I think they are tired of being confused with the Scum-Devils (ASU) our wonderful neighbors to the north. Back to the Topic: I hope the city declines the wonderful offer to keep these hundreds of scooters active and laying around the streets of Tucson!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
