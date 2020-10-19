Letter: Scott a compassionate leader

My daughter, an enthusiastic mid-20's voter, was excited to open her ballot. She was disappointed to see that she is in the wrong district to vote for Rex Scott for county supervisor. She had moved to Tucson as a senior at Catalina High School. Rex had made her feel welcome and a valuable part of the school community. At the time there were 42 languages spoken at the school. Rex knew all the kids and welcomed them all. When he left, they made him a member of the school's Hall of Fame.
When you hear him speak, you know he understands Pima County well. He's a natural leader. It's his heart that sets him apart from other leaders. We need leaders now who truly care about all members of our community.
Dan Meyer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!