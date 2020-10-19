 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Scott a compassionate leader
View Comments

Letter: Scott a compassionate leader

My daughter, an enthusiastic mid-20's voter, was excited to open her ballot. She was disappointed to see that she is in the wrong district to vote for Rex Scott for county supervisor. She had moved to Tucson as a senior at Catalina High School. Rex had made her feel welcome and a valuable part of the school community. At the time there were 42 languages spoken at the school. Rex knew all the kids and welcomed them all. When he left, they made him a member of the school's Hall of Fame.

When you hear him speak, you know he understands Pima County well. He's a natural leader. It's his heart that sets him apart from other leaders. We need leaders now who truly care about all members of our community.

Dan Meyer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson roads

I came to Tucson in 1971 to work for TEP as a Lineman. One of the first things I noticed was the terrible condition of the roads and someone's…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News