Re: the Aug. 6 column "Let's consider 'scrambling' some intersections to increase safety."
I read this column with dismay. The city says they are looking at all options to make bicycle and pedestrian safety better but seem to only look at ways to make travel more difficult. Why not entertain the obvious answer: Stop making our surface streets high speed raceways punctuated with ill timed stop lights!
Create one limited access east/west thoroughfare to allow traffic to move quickly. Then drop the speed limit on the surface streets to a safer, more rational, 35 mph. This would be a win for all parties. Pedestrians won’t have to dodge cars moving at 50 mph, cyclists will have less competition on the surface roads and drivers will finally be able to cross town in a reasonable amount of time.
But wait, we “don’t want to be Phoenix,” Tucson must keep our “small town feel.” News flash, Tucson is a big sprawling city already. Wake up politicians!
Bert Fredericksen
Marana
