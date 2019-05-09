Parents increasingly use screen time as a tool to appease their children, but is it helping babies or harming them? The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said too much screen time for a baby doesn't only affect a child’s eyesight, but also if they are kept inside it can endanger their future health. Screen time for children can negatively affect their sleeping habits and in the long run, it will limit their brain capabilities. They will have social and academic problems, they will have higher risk of being special ed or have any brain problems. Do you really want that? Do you want a generation full of stupid kids walking around, I don’t believe that’s the kind of kids you want. Having screen time is like a prison; it keeps you inside with no wish to leave the house.
Jassmin Figueroa
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.