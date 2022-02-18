 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sea of Cortez water
View Comments

Letter: Sea of Cortez water

  • Comments

Many thanks to Richard Brusca and Omar Vidal for their excellent editorial on Thursday, Feb. 10 about Gov. Ducey's desalination scheme to supposedly solve Arizona's water scarcity problem. I knew that it sounded like a rather far-fetched idea, but the particulars they explain are absolutely hair-raising. The harm to the Sea of Cortez, not to mention the staggering cost of such a boondoggle, should make any sane person realize that this idea can't possibly be taken seriously.

Brusca and Vidal end their wonderful piece by giving a list of common-sense, inexpensive and environmentally friendly alternatives such as banning grass lawns and requiring golf courses to use only gray water. The best part is that we can all do our part to help Arizona's water problem. Thank you, gentlemen!

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News