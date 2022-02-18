Letter: Sea of Cortez water

Many thanks to Richard Brusca and Omar Vidal for their excellent editorial on Thursday, Feb. 10 about Gov. Ducey's desalination scheme to supposedly solve Arizona's water scarcity problem. I knew that it sounded like a rather far-fetched idea, but the particulars they explain are absolutely hair-raising. The harm to the Sea of Cortez, not to mention the staggering cost of such a boondoggle, should make any sane person realize that this idea can't possibly be taken seriously.
Brusca and Vidal end their wonderful piece by giving a list of common-sense, inexpensive and environmentally friendly alternatives such as banning grass lawns and requiring golf courses to use only gray water. The best part is that we can all do our part to help Arizona's water problem. Thank you, gentlemen!
Aston Bloom
East side
