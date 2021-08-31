Letter: Sean Miller in Top 100?

In today’s Article Hansen tried to explain why he left off Annika Sorenstam, Jim Furyk, Mike Bibby, Damon Stoudamire, DeAndre Ayton, etc. But he cannot explain why he left off Sean Miller. Sean Miller’s record at U of A , 12 years (302-109- 74% wins) and in PAC -12 ( 150-68- 69% wins). Compare that to Hansen's number 6 pick, Dick Tomey's record at the U of A, 14 years (95 -64-4 – 58% wins) and in PAC -12 (60-49-4- 53% wins. Also, how can you leave off John Salmon (Bear Down) and Bob Bafferty ?
Gary Heinfeld
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.