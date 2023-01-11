Letter: Sean Miller

The election was stolen! Miller is guilty! Even though there is no evidence to prove either claim, we continue to hear from a rabid few these tiresome mantras. Trust me, if there had been any proof sufficient to rise to the level of probable cause (more likely than not) then the FBI would have arrested Miller and the NCAA/IARP would have held him accountable. (What no Miller/Ayton wiretap as reported by SI?) If your manager doesn’t know his employees were committing crimes he should be punished? Miller was punished, the University fired him from a job he put his heart and soul into, unlike what Kansas did for Bill Self with a lifetime contract (text documented violations). Richardson and Phelps committed provable crimes; they were punished. Maybe the IARP was harsh on Book. Now universities recruit boosters to pay players through the NIL, betting on college sports is in the open and players can leave for another school or the NBA anytime. Let’s move on!