Reporters and editors are usually observant, but apparently you missed the change in the weather a few weeks ago. Humidity went down, and nights got cooler. This was from the monsoons, our seasonal winds, leaving. Typically this happens every year soon after Labor Day. That's much earlier than Sept. 30. The recent rains were hardly monsoonal. They were from a hurricane. You would be accurate if you said the summer rainy season is from mid June to Sept. 30. The NWS gave us that arbitary time period, but it's Mother Nature that determines when the monsoons come, and when they leave.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
