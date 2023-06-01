I’m a CFSD resident who was active in the campaign that elected three current CFSD governing board members. This may have been a mistake. Our district has spent months arguing about a perfectly appropriate policy on transgender students in schools, in the process losing its focus on education.

Through my child’s experience with the CFHS math department this year, I’ve learned that CFSD administrators have prioritized PR over math instruction. More alarmingly, I’ve learned that over 50% of the students in my child’s math class scored below the level of “proficient” as defined by the district.

Anecdotally, I’ve learned that many CFSD parents plan to enroll their kids in online summer math classes because they feel math instruction at CFHS is lacking. Those parents are contributing to the problem.

Rather than demanding quality math instruction in our public schools, we pay for private tutoring and pat ourselves on the back for our “wokeness” on social issues. It’s hypocrisy on the highest level.

Carrie Clancy

Foothills