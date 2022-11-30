Letter: Secret Santa

Interfaith Community Service, like other local non-profit organizations, has activated their "Gifts of Love" program. I chose a woman from the list of online profiles who indicated she needed new towels and bedsheets. Today, I went shopping. While buying the items, I chatted with Sally, a saleswoman at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store about the "Gifts of Love" program. She told me she had bought several twin-size deeply-discounted comforters when the south-side Bed, Bath & Beyond store closed its doors. She planned to donate them to people in need and asked if I would take a few for others on the "Gifts of Love" list. As I drove away with a trunk full of beautiful, new comforter sets, I marveled at the kindness and generosity of this stranger. An actual secret Santa.