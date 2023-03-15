Arizona’s Sect of Education Tom Horne swore to improve education of students. Instead of increasing teacher pay, funding for textbooks and materials, or reducing class size, Horne is targeting teachers by installing a “teacher tip line” for parents to report teachers for teaching something they shouldn’t. Since when are parents, not teachers, the experts in curriculum? Teachers in our K-12 schools aren’t teaching CRT. Nor are they teaching third graders quantum physics or neurosurgery. Too theoretical.

Horne wants to make Arizona the next Florida where teachers and librarians are afraid to share library books with students. And guess what? Florida doesn’t have enough kids in high school and college to fill the service sector in jobs for the next decade. There will be a great shortage of nurses, nursing home attendants, plumbers, carpenters, and the like there. If Horne keeps harassing public school teachers instead of supporting them, Arizona will be in a similar sad situation.